It’s time to check out the market in Centre County with Annette Yorks of the Annette Yorks Group!

UNDER CONTRACT! 116 SARA WAY, PORT MATILDA

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NOW $725,000 – This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Cape Cod on a 1-point-9 acre lot that makes a fantastic first impression. The first thing you’ll notice is the gorgeous front porch that offers breathtaking views of the countryside. There is also a 2 and a half car garage with plenty of storage space. Inside…. you have a sunroom off the kitchen… plus two cozy fireplaces in the living room and family room. There is also a formal dining room and a first floor Master suite…. plus four more bedrooms upstairs. Geothermal heating is the icing on the cake.

UNDER CONTRACT! 111 FLINT COURT, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $364,000 – This spacious two-story masterpiece boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms… The great room is the heart of this stunning property, providing ample space for relaxation and socializing alike. Enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with attached dining room. You’ll feel right at home in the expansive yard nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac. With gas heat and central AC, you can stay comfortable year-round. Plus, keep your vehicles safe from the elements in the detached 3 car garage!

NEW PRICE! 937 GREENBRIAR DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW $1,225,000

Escape to 937 Greenbriar Drive, located in Centre Hills, and experience the luxury of a private golf course oasis. This beautiful home offers stunning views from every window. Inside you’ll find spacious rooms filled with natural light and modern amenities including hardwood floors, high ceilings, surround sound, and more. Four generous-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and full bath, large family room, and workout space located in the finished walkout basement opens up to an expansive backyard with direct access to the golf course for endless outdoor entertainment possibilities. Close to downtown State College’s shops and restaurants!

1240 ZION ROAD, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $469,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

Experience the best of both worlds with this completely updated split-level home in Bellefonte, situated on a corner lot and conveniently close to 1-99. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with 3-4 of those bedrooms on the main level, plus additional living space on the lower level, this property offers endless possibilities – live and work from home or easily accommodate guests. Two kitchens featuring modern appliances, and a brand new 22×12 deck. The lower level can also be utilized as an office space (see documents for allowed uses). And, you can enjoy comfort year-round with a mini split HVAC and a tankless hot water system.

Music on the Green

The next date for the Music on the Green event is Wednesday, July 19 so mark your calendars!