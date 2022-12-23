Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Team is joined by Annette Yorks of the Annette Yorks Group to look back at 2022 in Centre County, and several awards that she and her team won.

The Annette Yorks Group won, over the year:

Promoting the Brand

Multi-Million Dollar Team

Best of State College 2022

Speaking of promoting the brand, Annette and the Perry Team talk about how they’ve been out around their towns paying it forward with kindness.

Perry Wellington Realty has been out in the community buying gas, groceries, coffee, handing out gift cards to strangers, and more. They have a catch though! You have to keep it going and pay it forward with another random act of kindness in the future. When you do, you can email them at FORWARD@PERRYWELLINGTONREALTY.COM and they’ll put your comments and pictures on the show and on their social media pages.

NEW LISTING!

2398 QUAIL RUN ROAD, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $299,900 – Have you been looking for one floor living and a convenient location? Well you have found it with this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch located in the Landings. This home features a nicely sized living room with an Eat In Kitchen, sunroom… numerous updates include a new roof, new HVAC, new garage doors, just to name a few. This property has a 2 car garage with an unfinished basement. Economical gas heat & central air.