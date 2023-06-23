Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Thanks to a few of the residents over at Deer Meadow 55+ community in Hollidaysburg for sharing their thoughts on their little peace of paradise! Construction at Deer Meadow is still going strong… In fact, there aren’t many properties left… at least right now!

STILL AVAILABLE! 316 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 935-4122

DETAILS:$234,900

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! Close to the pool! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with a red box on the map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after the completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.

Perry Wellington Realities

NEW COMMERCIAL LISTING! 202 PATCHWAY ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $240,000

Exceptional opportunity in Blair Township, Duncansville: a level, one-acre commercial corner lot. This prime property is located adjacent to Martin’s Plaza, conveniently off Plank Road and Route 22. It offers tremendous potential for many commercial ventures.

NEW LISTING! 238 QUEENS WAY, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $110,000

Watch the video to find out more about this location!