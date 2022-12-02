Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Real Estate Headlines

According to “Fortune,” Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-World War II era.

Watch the video above to learn five reasons why it is probably best to wait to buy a home and what good news may be coming for buyers very soon.

Good news from Perry Wellington

On Saturday, the crew from Perry Wellington hosted their annual Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 Mile Turkey Trot at the Blair Regional YMCA.

The YMCA has another race coming up on New Year’s Eve, called the Twilight Race. For this race, participants will run through Lights on the Lake at Lakemont Park in Altoona.

The race starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be over well before the balls drops at midnight!

Sign up for the race here.

Perry Pays it Forward

Over the weekend, we collected some money at the Turkey Trot Race for our pay it forward campaign called “Perry Pays it Forward.” Money collected from this along with the help of participating businesses will be used to go out and surprise people in the community with things like groceries, gas or maybe a simple cup of coffee. You just never know!

The Clay Cup, Claysburg Pizza and Boro Coffee have generously donated gift cards for us to also hand out.

All we hope for is that you continue to pay it forward. We set up a special number that you can text and tell us how you passed along the generosity. When you text us, we will put your comments and pictures on the show!

WANT TO PAY IT FORWARD WITH PERRY & THE Y?

TEXT US AT 1-877-456-4545

We’re also asking local business owners to join us!

Altoona Christmas Parade

Perry Wellington also participated in the Altoona Spirit of Christmas Parade on Thursday. Check out the highlights in the video above.