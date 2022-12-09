Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

(WTAJ) – In this week’s show, Perry Wellington Realty talks about real estate news and predictions for 2023.

Predictions from Realtor.com for 2023

Mortgage rates will stay higher Inventory will rise The number of home sales will fall A severe recession could upend these predictions

One thing is for certain: Getting a good deal with an agent who can help you get your deal done is going to be very important, and that means a great commission rate.

