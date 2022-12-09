Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
(WTAJ) – In this week’s show, Perry Wellington Realty talks about real estate news and predictions for 2023.
Predictions from Realtor.com for 2023
- Mortgage rates will stay higher
- Inventory will rise
- The number of home sales will fall
- A severe recession could upend these predictions
One thing is for certain: Getting a good deal with an agent who can help you get your deal done is going to be very important, and that means a great commission rate.
Watch the video above for more information on how some sellers perceive commission and are surprised to know they don’t have to pay a set rate to their agent.