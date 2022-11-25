Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

(WTAJ) — Here at Perry Wellington Real Estate hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. And just to remind everyone, Saturday is the Perry Wellington 4.5. Mile Turkey Trot!

We are joining forces with the Blair Regional YMCA for its 11th year.

Event details

Saturday, Nov. 26

8:30 a.m.

4.6-mile run, 2-mile run, 2-mile walk.

Register here or on the day of the race.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, “giving” is the keyword here, Perry Wellington Realty likes to give back to our communities in many ways. This year we thought, why not pay it forward?

Perry Pays it Forward with the Y!

At the turkey trot race, we will be collecting money to return go out and surprise people in the community with things like groceries, gas or maybe a simple cup of coffee. You just never know!

All we hope for is that you continue to pay it forward. We set up a special number that you can text and tell us how you passed along the generosity. When you text us, we will put your comments and pictures on the show!

WANT TO PAY IT FORWARD WITH PERRY & THE Y?

TEXT US AT 1-877-456-4545

We’re also asking local business owners to join us!

Sarah Vogel and her team at “The Clay Cup” have already joined the movement by generously providing us with some gift cards to hand out.

If you get one, take it to the clay cup and tell Sarah and her crew that Perry Wellington and the “Y” sent you! Then, pay it forward and buy a coffee for someone in line behind you!

We look forward to partnering with other businesses too!

It’s all about giving back to each other and spreading generous spirit throughout the holiday season, so text us to get on board!

Check out this home!

UNDER CONTRACT! 888 LEISURE DRIVE, JOHNSTOWN

LISTED BY KAREN FORST 814-421-3536

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $166,500 –Meticulously maintained 3-4 bedroom ( 4th bedroom could be an office) brick ranch home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The family room features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a gas fireplace. The wrap-around deck overlooks the serene backyard. The two large bedrooms at the end of the hall feature a jack and jill bathroom. The family room in the partially finished basement is a great space for entertaining friends. New breaker panel, new garage door, Thermopane windows.