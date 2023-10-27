Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 157 MOUNTAIN VIEW DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513/814-693-5669

DETAILS: $ 270,000

This one-story ranch-style home sits at the end of a no-outlet street in a convenient area, just minutes to the Kettle intersection, restaurants, and shopping. It features a cozy living room, eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and a newly renovated full bathroom and half bathroom. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement with porcelain tile, extra living room space, a wet bar, and a laundry room. The private backyard includes an in-ground pool, shed, and large patio that provides plenty of space for entertaining. Improvements include new windows, updated bathrooms, and a new pool liner & fence, just to name a few.

NEW PRICE! 23 W. CLINTON STREET, LOCK HAVEN

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $234,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

This is an updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/5 bath home in Lock Haven, featuring a beautiful kitchen, dining, and living rooms… plus an office, den space, and a bonus room on the 3rd floor!

Shopping for a new home? Would a haunted one be out of the question?

Do relators have to disclose whether or not a house may be haunted? Watch the video to find out!



