(WTAJ) – Thank George it’s Friday! Halloween is coming up so George is conjuring up a magical drink for us.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups cotton candy I purchased mine on Amazon, but most grocery stores/walmart should sell bagged premade cotton candy

4 cups grape juice

6 ounces vanilla vodka or your favorite vodka flavor…OPTIONAL

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine juice and vodka with ice in a shaker. Shake to combine.

Place 1 cup cotton candy into each martini glass.

Pour juice mixture over cotton candy.

Enjoy!

