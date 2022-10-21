Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
(WTAJ) – Thank George it’s Friday! Halloween is coming up so George is conjuring up a magical drink for us.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups cotton candy I purchased mine on Amazon, but most grocery stores/walmart should sell bagged premade cotton candy
- 4 cups grape juice
- 6 ounces vanilla vodka or your favorite vodka flavor…OPTIONAL
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine juice and vodka with ice in a shaker. Shake to combine.
- Place 1 cup cotton candy into each martini glass.
- Pour juice mixture over cotton candy.
- Enjoy!
