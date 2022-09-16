Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Is the housing market about to get hammered? The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at that question and gives housing market updates in the video above.

Here’s what buyers and sellers should know, according to Realtor.com.

– Mortgage interest rates are expected to keep rising, likely surpassing 6%, in response to stubbornly high inflation.

– This could accelerate the housing market correction, which is already well underway…

– Making purchasing a home even more expensive for cash-strapped buyers, pricing many completely out of the market.

Speaking of Realtor.com, the company has recently laid off workers in response to the housing market slowing down.

YAHOO Finance asks “Should I sell my house before prices really crash, or wait for the next big real estate boom?”

The Perry Wellington Realty team discusses that question and has more insight into the current housing market in the video above.