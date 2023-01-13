Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
Let’s take a look at what is headlining in realty this week.
Most Americans think it’s a bad time to buy a home
While there are buyers out there some companies are predicting that 2023 will see a continued decline in home sales
Home buyers are staying on the fence
According to Inman news, REFIS is ramping up as the rates are falling to 6.28%. Yet those looking to buy a home seem to be staying on the fence.
Home for sale
519 E. CRAWFORD AVENUE, ALTOONA
LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES 814-312-8666
DETAILS: $119,900: 2 bedrooms 2 baths with lots of potential in the east end of Altoona. This property is being sold as is.