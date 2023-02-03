Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Part of the marketing experience for Perry Wellington is the exclusive Matterport virtual tour, also known as Matterports. Although they can also be commonly referred to as 3D tours.

However, not all 3D virtual tours are created equal. Watch the video to find out more!

NEW AIRBNB RENTAL! 137 OVERPAR DRIVE, BEDFORD

LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD 814-935-4122

DETAILS:

2 bedroom, 2 bath, fully updated and remodeled located near Bedford Springs Resort, just off the golf course. This is an amazing opportunity to stay at the springs in your own private house. The property has central heat and air and a beautiful deck with a gorgeous view!