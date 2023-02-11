Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Interest rates are going up, but what does that say about the current market watch? Watch the video for more.

Bedford County Airbnb

137 OVERPAR DRIVE, BEDFORD

LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD 814-935-4122

DETAILS:

2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, FULLY UPDATED AND REMODELED LOCATED NEAR BEDFORD SPRINGS RESORT, JUST OFF THE GOLF COURSE. THIS IS AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO STAY AT THE SPRINGS IN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HOUSE. THE PROPERTY HAS CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR AND A BEAUTIFUL DECK WITH A GORGEOUS VIEW! THE AVERAGE RENTAL IS $175 A NIGHT FOR WEEKDAYS… AND $225 A NIGHT FOR WEEKENDS. HOLIDAYS AND EVENT DAYS WILL BE HIGHER.

Pending Real Estate

PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK! 1621 22ND AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $115,000

Charming & inviting – this home is located in a great area within Altoona and is move-in ready! Pristine from top to bottom – this is a must-see! 3 bedrooms (with an additional room for a 4th), 1 bath, 2 car garage and tons of updates throughout the house including a newer roof, hot water tank, and the furnace has been assembled ready for central air. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice deck off the kitchen with beautiful views. Maintained and taken good care of by one owner for the last 50 years.

Commercial Property

NEW PRICE! COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $800,000

This is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits on 1 acre of land next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college, and other businesses. The 4800-square-foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking available for 25+ cars!