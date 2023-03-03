Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Real Estate Headlines

“Mortgage demand from homebuyers drops to lowest levels in nearly three decades.”

Mortgage applications dropped 6% last week compared to the week before, according to the Mortgage Banker’s Association.

“Closings are down 14% but the market is still healthy, observers say.”

This comes from 280 Living.

So, what’s the bottom line? Buyers and sellers are still buying and selling, maybe just a little less than previously. Watch the video above for more on these headlines.

Broker Adam Conrad also had an article in the Altoona Mirror talking about “duel agency” which is more of a danger than ever. See what Adam has to say about that in the video above.

Check out this property!

123 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $229,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $220 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers.