Is this spring the make or break moment for 2023’s housing market?

Shortage of turnkey homes

Lots of competition

Mortgage rates will fluctuate between 6 – 7%

Prices will drop between but remain higher than pre-covid

Buying is 50% more expensive than a year ago

OPEN HOUSE! 116 HOPEWELL DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $109,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, MARCH 11TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Altoona townhouse featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, large kitchen, deck and integral garage. No HOA fees. Great for low-cost living or rental.

MULTIPLE OFFERS! 340 CEDARCREST HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $319,900 – This beautiful two-story home located in the Penn Farms area of Duncansville is the epitome of luxury living. The first floor of the home features an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, and formal living room, providing plenty of space for all your needs. There is also a half bath and laundry room conveniently located on the main level. The second floor boasts four bedrooms, providing ample space. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath for added privacy and convenience, while a second full bath is available for shared use. The basement has both finished and unfinished areas. The finished section can be used as additional living space, a recreation room, or even a home office. The unfinished area provides ample space for storage and for the home’s mechanical systems. This home is complete with a 2 car garage, providing secure storage for your vehicles and additional space for storage. The large yard is perfect for outdoor activities and entertaining, and the shed provides even more storage space. Overall, this stunning home has everything you could possibly need and more, making it the perfect place to call home.

LAND LISTING! LOT #1 IVYSIDE ESTATES LANE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 814-414-2828

DETAILS: $36,000

Searching for that perfect lot to build your dream home? Located in Ivyside Estates, this is a corner, flat lot approximately 0.39 acres. Sewer to the lot line, gas and electric available and the property corners are already marked!