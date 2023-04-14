Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington crew is back around the table with agent Brian Wilt to discuss some good news! Next week may just be the perfect time to list your house.

Why is April 16 – 22 a great time?

Above average prices Above average buyer demands Fast marker pace Lower competition

You can learn more from the video above

Get your license!

Remember George is hosting real estate classes and you still have time to sign up! You can learn more about signing up from the video.