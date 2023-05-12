Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
The crew is back together again! George is back from Jamaica and Annette is here to debut a luxury film. First, let’s see what the market has in store for buyers and sellers.
Jaw-Dropping facts about the state of the housing market in America
- Year over year, the number of homes that sold over the list price fell by 46.27%
- In March 2023, 19.74% of listings had a price cut, which is 80.27% more price cuts than 2022.
- The current number of homes for sale, as of March 2023, was 734,184, an increase of 15.06% from March 2022.
What is some advice for buyers or sellers this week? Watch the video to find out.