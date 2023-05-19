Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Perry Wellington is working hard to stand out among the real estate crowd, but what makes them different?

Great Marketing and Great People

Perry Wellington Realty LLC. has been the number one in the Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors from 2017 through 2022. The agents who make Perry Wellington work hard to stand out for what they can bring to their clients.

What makes a good agent?

Annette and her team were voted the best out of State College last year, so let’s find out more about what she thinks it takes to make a great agent. Watch the video to hear from her.

On your side

One thing that Perry Wellington agents make a priority is that they are on your side. They are here to help you each week on the show with information about the market. They work to help both buyers and sellers.