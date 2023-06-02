Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

183 KEITH HOLLOW ROAD, NORTHERN CAMBRIA

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI (724) 617-2009

DETAILS: $215,000

Very well maintained mostly furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath modular home on 27 heavily wooded acres with gorgeous views. Great for hunting enthusiasts or those that just want peace and quiet. New metal roof. Large open unfinished basement with walkout door. Newer forced air furnace, and water heater. Detached two car garage next to house and another two car garage further up from the house. Large kennel behind property once used for raising Beagles.

314 AND 316 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 935-4122

DETAILS: – NOW AVAILABLE!

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! Close to the pool! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with a red box on map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after the completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.