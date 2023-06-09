Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Real Estate Headlines

Mortgage demand falls as mortgage rates remain elevated

Homeowners sit on properties with little incentive to sell

They have low mortgage rates they don’t want to give up…. To buy something at a higher rate. The result? Low inventory and frustrated buyers

Mortgage banker association says demand for loans and refinancing fell this last week

Bottom line: this will likely drive prices up… until demand lowers… Or supply improves.

Commercial real estate is melting down fast

Elon Musk warns home prices will be the next to crash. Yet one property could prove resilient. What building is this you might be asking?

Medical office buildings, because of the nature of their practice. There is still a need to see patients in person, despite a rise in virtual appointments.

Other real estate companies are agreeing, but a few say otherwise. What does the Perry Wellington crew think?