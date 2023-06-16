Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Team looks at some homes that went under a contract in less than a week after going up for sale.

452 SHADE STREET, CENTRAL CITY – LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $145,000 – Beautiful views from this Shade Central City School District double wide home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths… Main floor living with open floor plan. Master suite with updated marble step in shower. Metal roof/newer windows and step in shower in the hall bath are just a few updates. Large 2 car garage that opens to the attached breezeway. Paved driveway and front deck ramp makes easy access to this home.



1467 DON STREET, HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $159,000 – Spacious split level, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home situated on just under 4-acres in Houtzdale. This home features a walkout basement, 2 car detached garage and rear deck. Lower level has a family room, full bath, and a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Public water and sewer. Check out the Matterport virtual tour!

WE SOLD IT!

314 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 935-4122

DETAILS: $234,900 – RIGHT SIDE IS SOLD! IT CLOSED THIS WEEK! BUT THE LEFT SIDE (316 GOSS DRIVE) IS STILL AVAILABLE!

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! Close to the pool! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with walk-in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. Association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with red box on map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.

Market Update

Realtor.com said the Fed just gave the housing market a break and mortgage rates are poised to fall.

The Fed decided not to raise rates this month to try and curb inflation. It’s expected to “nudge” interest rates down by year’s end.

NEW LISTING!

605 BEDFORD STREET, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $90,000 – Absolutely adorable and well maintained Bungalow on .28 of an acre. Home features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, an eat in kitchen, and living room. Home has central air, a built in desk, a carport and a shed.