Some insight into the real estate market, a few weeks ago, we talked about commercial real estate sales going in the tank and low inventory causing problems. How are things looking this week?

Real Estate Headlines

Housing starts to surge as builders rev up single-family home construction in May while a housing shortage drags on, according to Realtor.com. Looking for an affordable rental or home? You might want to ask your employer, according to Realtor.com.

Some Americans are shopping for homes abroad, but some countries are more popular than others

The Street made a list of the top countries where Americans are buying real estate. Let’s have a look at the top 5!

5) Jamaica

4) Portugal

3) Mexico

2) Costa Rica

1) Italy

What country would you buy in if you could afford it?