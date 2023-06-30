Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Dawn, Adam, Brian, George and Annette are back this week talking about your Real Estate headlines and the Pennsylvania housing market. So how are things looking to close out the month of June?

Real Estate Headlines

First from Realtor.com, “Falling Mortgage Rates, Lower Home Prices: Welcome to the Housing Market’s New Reality”

Mortgage rates fell for the third week in a row, hitting 6.67% for the week of June 22

This is down from 6.69% the week before

The median home prices dropped for the first time in Realtor.com data history dating back to 2017

This is down 0.9% from a year ago

New listings are down 26%

Time on the market is up, an average of 12 days longer!

Pennsylvania Housing Market Update

How are things in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s good news and bad news for the housing market here.

According to Houzeo.com’s “Pennsylvania Housing Market: Will it Crash in 2023?”