Dawn, Adam, Brian, George and Annette are back this week talking about your Real Estate headlines and the Pennsylvania housing market. So how are things looking to close out the month of June?
Real Estate Headlines
First from Realtor.com, “Falling Mortgage Rates, Lower Home Prices: Welcome to the Housing Market’s New Reality”
- Mortgage rates fell for the third week in a row, hitting 6.67% for the week of June 22
- This is down from 6.69% the week before
- The median home prices dropped for the first time in Realtor.com data history dating back to 2017
- This is down 0.9% from a year ago
- New listings are down 26%
- Time on the market is up, an average of 12 days longer!
Pennsylvania Housing Market Update
How are things in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s good news and bad news for the housing market here.
According to Houzeo.com’s “Pennsylvania Housing Market: Will it Crash in 2023?”
- Pa is expected to see home prices drop by 20%
- Since April 2021, mortgage rates have almost doubled (April 2021: 3.12% to June 2023 6.79%)
- House listings have increased by 95.36% since December 2022
- Homes are taking longer to sell, an average of 29 days, which is up 1 day from 2022.