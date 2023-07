Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Two new faces are sitting down with the Perry Wellington crew this week. Meet new agents Jamie Sambenetti and Patrick Cassidy! They are both recent graduates of real estate classes with George Pisanick, but why did they turn to the realty business? Watch the video to find out more.

What does it take to be a successful real estate student, what are the requirements? Learn what George and the new agents have to say.