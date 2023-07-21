Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
The Perry Wellington crew talked about what they’re seeing in real estate sales lately, and that’s a lot of challenging deals.
Usually, deals go fairly well from contract to close, but they can get complicated in certain situations and they’re seeing some challenging deals lately. Watch the video to learn more about what they think is going on.
What are they seeing in real estate this week
- Liens against properties: Sellers with unpaid liens against their homes: from mortgages, taxes, etc.
- Tax sales and foreclosures: Why can this be challenging? Watch the video to learn more.
- Estates: How does Perry Wellington handle estates when they list them?