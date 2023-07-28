Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Houses are flying under contract, but with the good news comes the bad. Interest rates have gone up again this week by another quarter percent.

What does that mean for the market? Watch the video to find out more.

1492 SPOOK HOLLOW ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $200,0000 – ***MULTIPLE OFFERS! WENT OVER ASKING! This is a beautiful, well maintained ranch style home in Logan Township surrounded by relaxing scenery and wildlife! The home sits on 1.07 acres and has a lovely back deck where you can sit and enjoy the birds, lush landscape and a peaceful neighboring pond. It’s so quiet and serene! The house itself has 2 full bedrooms and a 3rd room that was originally a bedroom – but was converted into a den/library/bedroom with double door access to the back deck. Most of the upstairs has hardwood floors. There is also carpet and laminate flooring. The bathroom offers a tub and shower combination with sliding glass doors. There is also a nicely equipped kitchen and a bright and airy dining room with custom wood ceiling. New Pella windows and newer mechanics – furnace, heat pump, hot water heater. Basement also offers a large family/bonus room with a working wood burning fireplace and plenty of storage. The attic has high ceilings and could be finished for additional living space or used for storage. There is also a one car garage, a shed and a paved driveway! Ring door bell security too!

3820 W. CHESTNUT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY 814-934-7487

DETAILS: $149,900 – If you are looking for an updated, well maintained, and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath 2 story home on a quiet road but in a very convenient location – this is it! This home features spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, first floor laundry, huge 1st floor full bathroom and 3 large bedrooms with the primary bedroom having 2 large closets and a window AC unit included that keeps the entire upstairs cool. The back patio has a newly added retaining wall with lighting, perfect for entertaining your guests.

631 LOWER GEORGES VALLEY ROAD, SPRING MILLS – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $599,900 – Rustic tranquility meets convenient city living in this captivating country estate. Nestled on 2.64 acres of lush land, just minutes away from town, this 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home offers the perfect blend of privacy and accessibility. As you approach the brick front facade, a sense of timeless elegance washes over you. Step inside to discover an open floor plan that effortlessly combines modern comfort with classic charm. The main floor boasts a spacious owner’s suite, providing a peaceful retreat at the end of each day. Upstairs, four additional bedrooms offer ample space for family and guests. Immerse yourself in nature as you wander through the beautifully landscaped yard or relax on the paver patio with its curved wall and pillars leading to steps that reveal stunning views of seven mountains in the distance. In every direction, verdant woods create a serene backdrop that invites exploration and contemplation. This property also features a two-car attached garage and an expansive 30×40 car detached garage – perfect for housing your vehicles or pursuing hobbies that require extra space. Inside, updates abound – from new flooring in the kitchen, dining area, and laundry room to state-of-the-art Bosch geothermal heat pump system ensuring year-round comfort while minimizing environmental impact.

316 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 935-4122

DETAILS:$234,900 – New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! Close to the pool! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with walk-in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. Association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with red box on map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.