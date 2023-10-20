Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

There is a warning from Elon Musk about credit card debt, commercial real estate and foreign conflicts. He sounds a little concerned saying many households are just “scraping by” as higher prices and steeper interest rates on mortgages, credit cards and car loans squeeze monthly budgets.

He also expects more fallout as rates go up and credit gets crushed. He thinks that will put commercial real estate in a tough spot.

NEW PRICE! 536 HICKORY STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $169,000

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22ND FROM NOON TO 1:30

This 3-bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath home is right in the heart of Hollidaysburg! It’s been well maintained and is ready for you to put your own personal touch to it! There’s so much potential with large rooms throughout… a generous yard, a garage and so much more! Don’t miss it!