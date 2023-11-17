Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Real Estate Headlines

U.S. pending home sales stay near record low despite modest pick up in September, according to Realtor.com Pending home sales rebounded in September but remain near a record low as high mortgage rates and low inventory continue to hurt the real-estate sector. The September figure was the second-lowest reading since the NAR began tracking the data in 2001.



Why are we seeing here and what is some advice for buyers and sellers? Watch the video to find out more!

Things have been very busy over at Deer Meadow 55+ community with a new phase of construction! What’s going on?

any homes left?

Time frame?

Rentals?

Watch the video to learn more!