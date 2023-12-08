Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
Annette is back to talk about the Christmas in Boalsburg event that took place and Perry is paying it forward!
Perry Pays it Forward
To help spread the feeling of giving Perry Wellington stopped at the Rutters and Coffee on 3rd Street in Duncansville as part of their Pay it Forward campaign. You can watch the video to learn more!
Those giveaways will be taking place through Christmas, but there’s a catch. If you get something then we want to see you pay it forward.
Tell us what you did! You can email us at FORWARD@PERRYWELLINGTONREALTY.COM. You may just be featured on the show!
Here are a few sponsors for this year’s campaign:
- Claysburg Pizza
- Sideline Cancer
- Pizza Boulevard
- Everything Tea
- Coffee on 3rd
Real Estate Headlines
Top selling advice from 2023 to help your property fly off the market
- Price is Right (Rely on a professional)
- Don’t be afraid of price adjustments
- Make sure your property is in good condition
- Declutter and embrace the neutral style
- Be honest. When in doubt, disclose
- Professionally stage, add curb appeal
How long does it take a buyer to size up a home?
Seven seconds so you have to get it right when it first hits the market.