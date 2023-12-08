Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Annette is back to talk about the Christmas in Boalsburg event that took place and Perry is paying it forward!

Perry Pays it Forward

To help spread the feeling of giving Perry Wellington stopped at the Rutters and Coffee on 3rd Street in Duncansville as part of their Pay it Forward campaign. You can watch the video to learn more!

Those giveaways will be taking place through Christmas, but there’s a catch. If you get something then we want to see you pay it forward.

Tell us what you did! You can email us at FORWARD@PERRYWELLINGTONREALTY.COM. You may just be featured on the show!

Real Estate Headlines

Top selling advice from 2023 to help your property fly off the market

Price is Right (Rely on a professional)

Don’t be afraid of price adjustments

Make sure your property is in good condition

Declutter and embrace the neutral style

Be honest. When in doubt, disclose

Professionally stage, add curb appeal

How long does it take a buyer to size up a home?

Seven seconds so you have to get it right when it first hits the market.