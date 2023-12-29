Sponsored content by Perry Wellington Realty

Perry Wellington is ringing in the new year with one last show! But before they can give there predication for what will be happening in the new year they want to look back at how they paid it forward!

Perry Pays it Forward

Perry helped to pay it forward with Sideline Cancer. They were on the show earlier this month and the game is set to take place next month.

The sideline cancer game will take place at the Williamsburg High School on January 24th at 7:30 p.m. The match-up will be between the Southern Huntingdon and the Williamsburg. The game will be raising money for people battling cancer.

Real Estate Headlines

National Association of Realtors® has found that after five straight months of declines, sales of existing homes ticked up by 0.8% in November compared with the previous month.