Sponsored content by Perry Wellington Realty

Last week Perry Wellington celebrated their 2023 success with a VIP awards event. Everyone from the show won big including this weeks guest Ralph Rossi. Rossi is an agent out of the Cambria County office in Davidsville.

Rossi won the leadership award from the Cambria/Somerset Association of Realtors and he was the top donating agent for Perry Pays it Forward.

What is the Perry Wellington marketing effort like?

Professional photography

Virtual 3D tours

Dollhouse layouts

Aerial drone footage and photos

Learn more about the marketing efforts that Perry Wellington agents do every day in the video above!

Check out some Perry Wellington real estate

808 BELMONT STREET, JOHNSTOWN

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $92,000

Charming, cozy two-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath home. This home is ideal for downsizing or as a first home. There is ladder access to the attic for storage. There will be a new metal roof installed in December.