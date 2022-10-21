Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

(WTAJ) – In this week’s market watch, Perry Wellington Realty LLC. talks about mortgage rates that are hitting a 20-year high.

The team also talks about three reasons home sales are falling through and how sellers can save the deal.

Three reasons deals fall through

Higher interest rates interfere with financing Homes aren’t appraising for the offer price Buyers are driving a harder bargain

When the market was red-hot, buyers were willing to give up a lot to win the bid. In many cases, that meant giving up contingencies for appraisals, financing, and home inspections.

OPEN HOUSE

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $159,500 – Welcome to Sheridan Street in the East End Area of Altoona. This beautiful home is very well maintained and completely move-in ready. The first floor offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. The front porch is covered and the back porch is closed in. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a nice size full bath. The walk-up attic is perfect for storage. The basement is partially finished with a family room and a separate laundry area. Out back enjoy the composite deck to the large, flat backyard. A virtual tour is available.