Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

(WTAJ) — As the weather gets colder, the market seems to be following suit.

Higher interest rates are causing hesitancy for both buyers and sellers. You can watch more on that from realtor.com Chief Economist, Danielle Hale in the video above.

And don’t forget!

Running is a great way to warm up! The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 Mile Turkey Trot is happening on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8:30 a.m. Head to the Blair Regional YMcA to register!

And Remember:

You can catch PWR with our moving truck in the Altoona Spirit of Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Altoona.