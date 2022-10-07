Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team is here to take a look at the current housing market as it stands the week of Oct. 7.

From realtor.com, the Perry Wellington team discusses their headlines:

“Mortgage applications fall to the lowest level pace in 25 years as interest rates nearing 7 percent spook buyers.”

“Buckle up – Home prices are expected to fall by a lot, even if there isn’t a recession.”

One real estate CEO that spoke with CNN explained why this is not 2008 all over again, and Perry Wellington’s very own CEO/Broker Adam Conrad explains why he agrees.

844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $850,000 – Buy the building and if you’re interested in the business, you can buy it too! this is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits on 1 acre of land next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college and other businesses. The 4800 square foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking available for 25+ cars. There is a new appraisal on file to support the price so if you’re interested it could be a great opportunity!