Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at the housing market and market trends. Right now, it looks like buyer’s remorse is setting in.

CNBC shows that 72% of recent home buyers have regrets about their home purchase.

The Perry Wellington Realty team talks about a survey done by Clever Real Estate that says the crazy competition and bidding wars that drove up house prices are causing buyer’s remorse.

WHY BUYER’S REMORSE IS SETTING IN:

1. SPENT TOO MUCH MONEY

2. FELT THEIR DECISION WAS RUSHED

3. BOUGHT TOO FAST

4.GOING OVERBOARD TO BUY

NO CONTINGENCIES (INSPECTIONS, APPRAISALS)

PAYING OVER ASKING

BUYING “SIGHT UNSEEN”

BY THE NUMBERS:

– 72% of buyers say they have regrets

– 31% said they paid over the asking price.

– The median amount paid over the listing price: $65,000.

– 36% made an offer on a home without seeing it in person first.

– 80% said they made more than one offer with 41% saying they made five offers or more

– About one in three buyers said they searched for three months for their homes, while one in eight took six months or more.

3 MOVES TO AVOID HOME BUYING REGRETS:

INSIST ON HOME INSPECTION

AS FOR SELLER CONCESSIONS

FIND AN AGENT WHO FIGHTS FOR YOU

NEW PRICE!

1004 N. 3RD STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE 814-935-0390

DETAILS: $149,900 – Well Maintained large 4 bedroom home all redone. All new Appliances new paint throughout, new carpet and flooring. This home has so much to offer the space will be great for all those family gatherings from the inside space to the large back yard and spacious front porch. There isn’t one thing that needs done to this property just move right in.