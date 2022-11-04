Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team discusses the current real estate market, including the recent rate increase from the Feds to kick off November.

Specifically, from NY Times:

“Fed makes fourth jumbo rate increase and signals more to come – the federal reserve now has raised interest rates 6 times this year as it tries to quash the fastest inflation in four decades”.

The challenging real estate market is even forcing layoffs of around 10% of staff, the CEO of Opendoor has said.

Yahoo Finance believes the real estate market is seeing the biggest downturns in home prices and property values.

Be sure to watch the video to see the Perry Wellington Team’s thoughts on these subjects and what it means for buyers.