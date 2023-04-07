Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Watch out! There’s a new agent in town. The Perry Wellington crew welcomes Mahki to the show and he holds some pretty big prestige within the company.

Mahki Barnes, while new to the company, is the first agent to reach his cap as a mentee!

Cap is the amount of commission that agents split with the brokerage and if you reach that amount you get to keep the rest for the year. Mahki was one of the top two agents in Pennsylvania last year for his efforts.