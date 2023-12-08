Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Perry Wellington is working with several local companies and organizations to help pay it forward this holiday season. Sideline Cancer is one of those organizations.

Jordan Griffith from Sideline Cancer along with players Ayla Hileman who is a senior at Williamsburg, Leeanna Royer a sophomore also from Williamsburg and from southern Huntingdon Junior Elayna Thomas are in the studio to talk about how they’re paying it forward.

They’ll be playing the sideline cancer game on January 24th at the Williamsburg High School at 7:30 p.m.

