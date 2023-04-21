Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 131 APACHE LANE, STOYSTOWN

LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $699,000

Historical accents abound in this gentle sloping lakefront home with stunning views of the lake. This home was originally built in 1850 and moved to this location in the late 1960s. Cut stone fireplace/ foundation and walls, large timber cut stairs, wide timber plank walls, and flagstone flooring tell the story of this unique home. Main floor owners’ suite with laundry hookups. Newer 2-car garage, breezeway, metal roof, vinyl siding, water heater, hot air furnace, and central air. Plenty of covered porch space to sit and soak in the tranquility of this property. A covered boat dock, fire pit, and picnic area add to the enjoyment of this one-of-a-kind retreat.

NEW LISTING! 352 BUCKTAIL ROAD, SCHELLSBURG

LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216

DETAILS: $575,000

Luxury meets comfort in this gorgeous woodland retreat with a wrap-around porch. This home has four bedrooms and 4 bathrooms… two of those bedrooms are master suites. One has a deep soaking tub with a separate glass shower. The ground-level floors are heated. There’s also a newer laundry room, utility and storage areas, and a mud room area. The bottom entrance is next to a newly installed elevator that travels to all three levels. On the main floor, you’ll find a cozy stone fireplace in the great room which opens into the dining and kitchen areas. The loft area has a large open space that looks down on the great room. The property also has a 2-car garage and workshop. All of this – on five wooded acres in Chestnut Ridge School District. Walking trails and a fire pit are on the property. This home is not far from Shawnee State Park. Don’t miss the Matterport tour of this home!

NEW LISTING! 2256 LOCUST LANE, WILLIAMSBURG

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $160,000

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home surrounded by 2.26 acres in the Williamsburg School District. This home features a large kitchen and dining room area and a living room with a fireplace. Enjoy privacy in your own Master Suite with a master bath a jacuzzi tub and a walk-in closet. Carport and parking. A huge yard for a garden and outside are entertaining.

NEW PRICE! 500 BELL AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $119,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, APRIL 23RD FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

This Altoona brick home on a corner lot features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The generously sized rooms are filled with natural light, creating a welcoming and bright atmosphere. The added convenience of a first-floor laundry only adds to the ease of living in this home. To top it off, the yard is fully fenced for added security.