Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW PRICE! 146 WOODLAND DRIVE, ALUM BANK

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $259,900 – ***$10,000 PRICE DROP This 2 bath, 2/3 bedroom home is nestled on a sprawling 1.58-acre lot, offering a private and peaceful escape. Upon arrival, you’ll be captivated by the stunning yard, which includes a stream, picturesque views, and an abundance of privacy. Inside, the home boasts numerous updates that blend seamlessly with its traditional charm. The main level offers a spacious living area, a four-season sunroom, beautiful quartz countertops, and a large master bedroom. The basement, which is well maintained, provides additional storage options as well! As you pass by the charming seating den, you will head up the stairs, and discover two spacious rooms (captive) with high ceilings, skylights, and ample closet space.

1506 PINE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $229,900 – Completely renovated single-level ranch home in the Hollidaysburg Borough. The open-concept floor plan is well-lit with an abundance of natural light. The new kitchen features white cabinets, stainless appliances, and recessed lighting. The main bedroom is large and will accommodate a king-sized bed. Everything is bright, new, and ready to move in. Check out our Floor Plan, and 3D Virtual Tour and schedule a showing today!

NEW LISTING! 217 TREE LANE, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

DETAILS: $273,000 Completely move-in ready, one-story living!! The kitchen features quartz countertops and plenty of storage. It flows into the open-concept dining and living room area. Beautiful wood beams go across the ceiling. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light. The laundry is located off of the living room. The spacious master bedroom features an ensuite bath with a soaking tub. The second bedroom has a bathroom with a standing shower. Outside you will find a covered porch, a covered back patio with a fenced-in yard, and a sunroom with new flooring. The hot water heater was replaced in 2021. One car heated garage, carport, and additional off-street parking.

NEW LISTING! 343 AGGIE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $295,000 Welcome to this beautiful home located in the sought-after Rolling Hills development in Hollidaysburg, PA! This gorgeous property sits on a .27 acre lot and has 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with additional storage. It’s open concept on the main floor and nicely updated with modern features. The finished basement space has a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Out back, you can relax on your deck and patio.