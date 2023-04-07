Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 2305 19TH STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-329-1163

DETAILS: $200,000

Check out this very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath bi-level home with a large 2 car garage. This home has beautiful woodwork throughout and so much character. The laundry is conveniently located on the main floor but can easily be converted back to a 3rd bedroom if preferred. The bonus room has cathedral ceilings with skylights. The finished basement has a family room and fireplace with another room you could use as a bedroom. The garage offers an upstairs loft with plenty of storage space.

NEW LISTING! 210 QUINCE COURT, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $435,000

This charming home offers amazing views of Hollidaysburg & is built with top quality! The spectacular detail in the floor plan provides 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, and a 2 Car garage. Located within a private lot in Quince Court (close to Penn-Mont Academy), this house is truly above & beyond anything you have seen on the market. A huge kitchen you will fall in love with and tons of natural light throughout the home! First-floor laundry. Finished basement. Beautiful patio off the kitchen – perfect for entertaining! Any buyer will truly appreciate this extraordinary home.

COMMERCIAL LISTING! 809 TEL POWER ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $400,000

This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to own a commercial garage with office space in Hollidaysburg. There is a large lot included – plus multiple buildings. The buildings sit on almost 4-point-5 acres. The buildings include an office which is about 2,471 sqft. There’s also a 5-bay garage that is approximately 7,600 sqft, and a separate storage garage. You could use this for a repair shop, storage units, or whatever you can dream up!

NEW LISTING! 111 DAVIDS LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $275,000

This inviting home has been impeccably maintained and offers a move-in-ready space with tons of updates throughout. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and 1 Car garage. New windows and siding, stunning kitchen space, and hardwood floors throughout the house. The stone fireplace in the family room has French doors leading to a spacious deck and private backyard. Beautiful inground pool with an outdoor stone fireplace – perfect for entertaining! Wonderful, quiet neighborhood in a great location within Hollidaysburg.