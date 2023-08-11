Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 2837 EVERETT ROAD, EAST FREEDOM

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $170,000 This is a newly updated ranch-style home in the Spring Cove school district. It features a covered front porch where you can sit and relax. Inside, you’ll find a spacious kitchen and a bright and inviting living room…. 2 bedrooms, and a full, updated bath. There’s also first-floor laundry and a bonus room upstairs that could be finished for additional living space! You also have a one-car garage with a workshop attached – all on .56 acres!

NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY! MAMA MIA’S, NEWRY

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $165,000 Great opportunity to own your own pizza place! Mama Mia’s in Newry is for sale… and the building it’s in is for lease so you can buy the business and keep it in the same location! The business is $165,000…. the least is $1750 a month plus utilities! The owners will cover taxes, insurance, and any major repairs. So if you’ve dreamed of owning your own pizza shop, this is your chance!

BACK ON MARKET! 1492 SPOOK HOLLOW ROAD, ALTOON

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $200,0000 This is a beautiful, well-maintained ranch-style home in Logan Township surrounded by relaxing scenery and wildlife! The home sits on 1.07 acres and has a lovely back deck where you can sit and enjoy the birds, lush landscape, and a peaceful neighboring pond. It’s so quiet and serene! The house itself has 2 full bedrooms and a 3rd room that was originally a bedroom – but was converted into a den/library/bedroom with double-door access to the back deck. Most of the upstairs has hardwood floors. There is also carpet and laminate flooring. The bathroom offers a tub and shower combination with sliding glass doors. There is also a nicely equipped kitchen and a bright and airy dining room with a custom wood ceiling. New Pella windows and newer mechanics – furnace, heat pump, hot water heater. The basement also offers a large family/bonus room with a working wood-burning fireplace and plenty of storage. The attic has high ceilings and could be finished for additional living space or used for storage. There is also a one-car garage, a shed, and a paved driveway! Ring doorbell security too!