Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 4901 4TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $210,000

You don’t want to miss this opportunity – beautiful, spacious, amazing neighborhood – everything you would want in your next home! This house offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. Perfect location near Highland Park. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Huge kitchen with an open floor plan and lots of cabinet space. Tons of storage throughout the home. Fireplace in the living room overlooking a large window with natural light. Dining rooms offer access to the back deck – overlooking a spacious backyard with an above-ground pool. Finished bar in the basement – great space for entertaining. Private lot with attached carport.

NEW LISTING! 1201 LINCOLN AVENUE, TYRONE

LISTED BY BEN JOHNSON 814-934-9166

DETAILS: $182,500 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 19TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

Do you appreciate large Victorian homes with stained glass in every window and early 20th-century charm..? This home has boatloads of room with nearly 3400 sq/ft of living space and who doesn’t want a second-floor laundry room! The kitchen features open beam ceilings and brick accents with an old coal and wood stove to cook on or help heat the home. The hardwood floors throughout the home are original and have been professionally refinished during the current ownership. Although the home has most of its original features, there have also been multiple updates and one addition (to the first floor) throughout the years. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this little piece of history.

NEW LISTING! 1111 25TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 814-414-2828

DETAILS: $204,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 19TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M

Step inside this impeccable, spacious, all-brick, 2-story home located in Calvert Hills! Features a brand new kitchen with soft-close cabinets and drawers, new countertops, groutless backsplash, motion-censored under-the-cabinet rechargeable lights, and new Mohawk vinyl flooring throughout the first floor! With the kitchen being open to the living room, the open concept provides such an inviting space! Enjoy winters warming up in front of the wood-burning fireplace! Original hardwood floors compliment the second-floor hallways and bedrooms, with a cedar-lined linen closet beside the main bathroom. Use the finished third floor as a 4th bedroom, office, or playroom! Off-street parking out back with a carport large enough for 2 vehicles provides cover from all elements of the weather! The above-ground pool has a new liner, with a gas heater which makes for a perfect oasis, anytime, all summer long!

NEW LISTING! 169 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE, FLINTON

LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-421-6665

DETAILS: $230,000

3 bedroom and 2 bathroom cabin on 1 acre(2 lots) inside Glendale Yearound. This is your beautiful cabin in the woods. Perfect for weekend getaways or even a full-time residence. Comes fully furnished!!! Bathroom on every level. Half of the basement is finished. Unique private space on the 2nd floor. Glendale Yearound is a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park.