NEW LISTING! VO – 708 BEAUMONT DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE

DETAILS:$350,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 27TH FROM 1 P.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

This 4-bedroom gem offers an incredible canvas for creating the home of your dreams. 4 bedrooms, 5 baths… two primary suites – one on the main floor and another on the second floor. the home features beautiful hardwood floors… and wood ceilings in some of the rooms. There’s a nicely equipped kitchen and a formal dining room… plus two spacious family rooms on the main floor. Outside, there is fantastic entertainment space… with a screened patio, paver patio, and a refreshing inground pool with a custom-built bar. There’s also a two-car garage!

NEW LISTING! 1091 AMELIA AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

DETAILS: $375,000

Single-story home situated on 5.87 acres, zoned commercial, close to the ballpark, Lakemont Park, shopping centers, and I-99. Canoe Creek State Park is 10 minutes away. Filled with diverse plants and wildlife as well as a seasonal spring Several trails were cut on the property with more that could be cleaned up. Great for hiking, biking, and ATV riding. Best of both worlds. Secluded wilderness but conveniently close to everything. The original mid-century modern kitchen and wood features are still in excellent condition. Alley alongside the property to RV parking. It’s like having your own secluded campsite. Large paved driveway with plenty of parking and integral 2-car garage. Additional gravel driveway and parking to the main level with ramp access. Fenced garden area with beautiful clear mountain views, also great for pets. Spacious home with plenty of storage, partially dry-walled basement, and large bonus/family room. Endless potential and possibilities for this unique property. Feels like a relaxing nature retreat.

NEW LISTING! 173 SPENCER CREEK DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $275,000

This distinctive ranch-style home presents a rare opportunity within the current real estate market. With 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom, as well as two additional basement rooms that can be used flexibly as potential bedrooms, the property offers versatile living spaces. The residence includes a spacious 2-car detached garage located at the rear, in addition to a 2-car attached garage. All of this is situated on an expansive plot of over one and a half acres of land. A brand-new roof has recently been installed this year. The listing agent is related to the seller.

NEW LISTING! 501 W 2ND STREET, WILLIAMSBURG

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $130,000

Spacious Two-story half duplex home in the Williamsburg Boro. This home boasts three large bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Walk into the foyer from the beautiful front porch. The living room and Dining room are open-concept. Enjoy cooking in your eat-in kitchen. The first floor has a 3/4 bath. Laundry is located in the basement.