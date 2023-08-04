Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It's time to take a look at some of Perry's Properties!

NEW LISTING! 333 DETRICH DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $285,000

You’ll want to jump on this opportunity for a student housing rental near the Penn State Altoona Campus. 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms provide the perfect setup for a great income-producing property. This beautiful stone home sits on 3 acres of ground with a private backyard. It also features a detached garage and private parking for up to 10 cars. The property can also be converted into a single-family home.

NEW LISTING! 863 CAMPBELL ROAD, TYRONE

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $275,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 5TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

The perfect blend of location and comfort, this raised ranch-style home is a must-see! Nestled on just under 1 acre of land, this updated property boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in the desired Bellwood-Antis school district. This property is tucked away on a serene private road, ensuring tranquility and privacy. Enjoy single-story living with a spacious and newly remodeled kitchen PLUS a remodeled full bathroom. The full unfinished basement has central air and heating installed so the new owner could easily finish the space in the future if additional living space is desired. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a variety of wildlife from the back patio, or play a game of basketball on the half-court! New central air, windows, and furnace are additional upgrades this home offers. Schedule a showing today!

NEW LISTING! 417 EAST VIEW STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $300,000

This unique riverfront property is your vacation escape and doubles as your hunting lodge with two distinct properties connecting you to parking across the street from state hunting grounds. Loft home with lots of windows overlooking the Juniata River and train tracks bordering the land where you can watch the steam locomotive on excursions. Launch your kayak or fish from your bank on the riverfront. An outbuilding provides ample storage out of the flood plain. The gated parking area across from the state game lands is on Reservoir Road across the river from the house. Split units allow for efficient heating and cooling. Enjoy the inground heated swimming pool and make this your entertainment oasis. Note maps attached are for illustration and reference only – all boundaries are to be verified by the buyer.

NEW LISTING! 7504 ADMIRAL PEARY HIGHWAY, CRESSON

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $85,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 6TH 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

This is an adorable cottage-style home in the heart of Cresson. There is beautiful landscaping around the house, driveway, and oversized one-car garage. The home itself features a bright and airy sunroom, living room, and eat-in kitchen with a desk area. Upstairs you find a cozy reading nook where you can put your desk to work from home. The bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and a built-in closet. There is also an updated bathroom with a marble sink! If you want to build an addition, there’s plenty of room to do so! And, if that’s not enough… This property is also zoned commercial so businesses are welcome! There’s a new Dunkin Donuts going in across the street… Sheetz, McDonald’s Dollar General, and Mount Aloysius College are all within walking distance. It’s been used as a successful rental property for the past few years so you could rent it out or buy it and make it your own home! The newer zero-turn mower and push mower are included with a full-price offer!