Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to check out a few of those awesome Perry Properties!

NEW LISTING! 128 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG –

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $239,900

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops and offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Stainless steel appliances are included. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. There is a large primary bedroom with an en-suite bath. The kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms all have granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Recessed LED lighting throughout. From the composite rear deck, you have great views of the Allegheny Mountains. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal.

1506 PINE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $229,900

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. Completely renovated single-level ranch home in the Hollidaysburg Borough. The open-concept floor plan is well-lit with an abundance of natural light. The new kitchen features white cabinets, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. The main bedroom is large and will accommodate a king-sized bed. Everything is bright, new and ready to move in. Check out our Floor Plan, and 3D Virtual Tour and schedule a showing today!

NEW LISTING! 1626 WASHINGTON STREET, HUNTINGDON

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $265,000

Well, home to 1626 Washington Street. This beautiful two-story home sits on a double lot…. fenced with a two-car carport. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths… The first floor has a half bath and laundry room, an eat-in kitchen, family and living room. The second floor features a large Master bedroom and bath with a walk-in closet plus 3 more bedrooms and another full bath. The basement has a large storage area as well.

3820 BURKET ROAD, TYRONE

LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $250,000

Lovely ranch-style home with so much space and charm! The first floor has an eat-in kitchen w/pantry, living room, full bath w/laundry shoot and 3 bedrooms. The lower, walk-out, level has a finished family room, 3/4 bath, a large storage/laundry/utility room, and a bonus room ready for anything. Outside enjoy the beautiful hardscape and landscape from the covered concrete patio. The paved driveway leads to both a shed and a huge, oversized 2-car garage! This is a must-=see property! Virtual tour available.