NEW LISTING!

1506 PINE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG — LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $229,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. Completely renovated single-level ranch home in the Hollidaysburg Borough. The open-concept floor plan is well-lit with an abundance of natural light. The new kitchen features white cabinets, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. The main bedroom is large and will accommodate a king-sized bed. Everything is bright, new and ready to move in. Check out our Floor Plan, and 3D Virtual Tour and schedule a showing today!

NEW PRICE!

11 CLARA VISTA DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG — LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW $463,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. Welcome to Las Villas in Hollidaysburg. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a finished basement. The 1st floor has a dining room, 2 living rooms, a kitchen, an office and laundry. Off of the kitchen is a spacious deck leading to the backyard and patio. The second floor offers a finished loft. The master bath has a large jetted tub, duel sinks and duel closets. There is an integral 2-car garage and a single detached garage for plenty of storage. Amazing views and a convenient, yet private location. Virtual tour available.

140 SHAW ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG — LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

DETAILS: $150,000 – Quaint 3 bedroom vinyl-sided Cape Cod style home on almost 1/2 acre in a country setting in the Hollidaysburg School District. The bathroom was just renovated. Home has a 2 car garage and oil hot water heat and an A/C heat pump. A New 200 AMP breaker box electric service was just installed.

NEW PRICE!

819 SHERIDAN STREET, ALTOONA — LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

$149,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M. – Welcome to Sheridan Street in the East End Area of Altoona. This beautiful home is very well maintained and completely move-in ready. The first floor offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. The front porch is covered and the back porch is closed in. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a nice size full bath. The walk-up attic is perfect for storage. The basement is partially finished with a family room and a separate laundry area. Out back enjoy the composite deck to the large, flat backyard. A virtual tour is available.