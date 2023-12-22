Sponsored content by Perry Wellington Realty

It’s time for Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

2307 15TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

DETAILS: $99,500 – MOVE IN READY!! This house has just been renovated and is ready for YOU! Brand new vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, new refrigerator and dishwasher. The first floor has a separate living room, dining area, bonus room that can be used as a pantry or office, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a full bath. The attic could be used as a bonus room, complete with heat. Outside you will find a fenced in yard and a covered porch area that is perfect for entertaining. Off street parking is in the rear of the home where you will find the garage. New carpet is being installed on the front porch.

STILL AVAILABLE!

1106 WESTERLY, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $375,000 – Two story home situated in State College Borough with so much potential. The main floor has an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and living room. The second floor has four bedrooms that feature hardwood flooring. Master bedroom has an en-suite bath with walk-in shower. There is a second full bath on the second floor as well. The home has a greenhouse off the rear of the home and an attached 1 car garage. Red plot lines on aerial photo are approx plot lines and are just for reference.

406 PAUL REVERE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY DAWN MCMASTER 814-932-2900

DETAILS: $70,000 – This cozy and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Independence Place is perfect for those looking for one-story living. 55+ Community. Enjoy the open floor plan and abundance of natural lighting throughout. Ample storage space for all of your belongings. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, providing a private and relaxing retreat. Newer roof and energy-efficient windows. Keep cool in the summer w/ central air and stay warm in the winter by the gas fireplace. You’ll quickly feel at home in this charming property.

720 W 1ST STREET, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $245,000 – This is a charming one-story home with three bedrooms and two full baths. It features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, tile floor, tile backsplash, and a countertop island for extra seating… plus a pantry and laundry room on the main level. The master bedroom has a spacious layout with two nice-sized closets and a back entrance, providing easy access to the outdoors. The bathroom is nicely updated as well. There is also a wrap-around driveway.