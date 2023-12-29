Sponsored content by Perry Wellington Realty

NEW PRICE! 1031 JEFFERSON AVENUE, PORTAGE

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $129,900

Charming, move-in ready, 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom, situated on a spacious corner lot! The property boasts a partially fenced-in yard, providing the perfect blend of security and outdoor enjoyment a two-car detached garage, providing ample parking and storage space. Step inside to discover a home that has undergone a stunning transformation. The entire house has been freshly painted, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere throughout. The brand-new bathroom is a true highlight, featuring modern fixtures and tasteful finishes. The upgrades extend inside and outside of the home, including new vinyl flooring, new carpet, a new back door, and a new storm door. Don’t miss the chance to make this renovated house your home!

NEW PRICE! 146 WATER STREET, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $525,000

This is a gorgeous home on almost 6 acres… a beautifully landscaped 5-bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District…. There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views of the outdoor patio and pond. There’s a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna, and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom. In addition to the home, you have the option to purchase an additional 1-16 acres of surrounding acreage!

NEW PRICE! 13454 S EAGLE VALLEY ROAD, TYRONE

LISTED BY BEN JOHNSON 814-934-9166

DETAILS: $175,000

This cute little Cape Cod home is in the perfect location, centrally located between State College, Altoona, and Phillipsburg. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and a 2 car detached garage. Inside you’ll find a spacious living and dining room and a kitchen with a breakfast nook! You’ll also enjoy those cool Autumn evenings warming up around the backyard fire pit!

NEW PRICE! 417 EAST VIEW STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $255,000

This unique riverfront property is your vacation escape and doubles as your hunting lodge with two distinct properties connecting you to parking across the street from state hunting grounds. Loft home with lots of windows overlooking the Juniata River and train tracks bordering the land where you can watch the steam locomotive on excursions. Launch your kayak or fish from your bank on the riverfront. An outbuilding provides ample storage out of the flood plain. The gated parking area across from the state game lands is on Reservoir Road across the river from the house. Split units allow for efficient heating and cooling. Enjoy the inground heated swimming pool and make this your entertainment oasis. Note maps attached are for illustration and reference only – all boundaries are to be verified by the buyer.