Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to check out a few of those awesome Perry Properties!

NEW CONSTRUCTION!

123 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM: 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $229,900

1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. Association fee of $220 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers.

NEW PRICE!

11 CLARA VISTA DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE: 814-283-5686

NOW $463,900

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Welcome to Las Villas in Hollidaysburg. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a finished basement. The 1st floor has a dining room, 2 living rooms, kitchen, an office and laundry. Off of the kitchen is a spacious deck leading to the backyard and patio. The second floor offers a finished loft. The master bath has a large jetted tub, duel sinks and duel closets. There is an integral 2-car garage and a single detached garage for plenty of storage. Amazing views and a convenient, yet private location. Virtual tour available.

140 SHAW ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK: 814-381-5758

DETAILS: $150,000

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Quaint 3 bedroom vinyl sided Cape Cod style home on almost 1/2 acre in a country setting in the Hollidaysburg School District. Bathroom was just renovated. Home has a 2 car garage and oil hot water heat and an A/C heat pump. New 200 AMP breaker box electric service just installed.

1315 YELLOW SPRINGS DRIVE, WILLIAMSBURG

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM: 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $160,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M. Well maintained two story home on a little over a half an acre. This home features 3 large bedrooms and a full bath.. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen , dining in the dining room and relaxing in the large living room. Also enjoy a spacious front sunroom . A detached 2 car garage and a paved drive .

