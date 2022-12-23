Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time for Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTINGS!

LOT 53 & 54 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $234,900 – New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home is located close to the pool and is the right side unit! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with walk in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. Association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with red box on map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.

1506 PINE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $229,900 – Completely renovated single-level ranch home in the Hollidaysburg Borough. The open concept floor plan is well-lit with an abundance of natural light. The new kitchen features white cabinets, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. The main bedroom is large and will accommodate a king sized bed. Everything is bright, new and ready to move-in. Check out our Floor Plan, 3D Virtual Tour and schedule a showing today!

201 CROSSCUT LANE, FLINTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-619-3915

DETAILS: $150,000- 3 bedroom and 2 bath raised ranch with a 2 car detached garage inside Glendale Yearound on 1 half acre lot. Real fireplace, small sunroom addition. Property is located inside Glendale Yearound a gated community. Community pool, basketball court, tennis, security, and more.

NEW PRICE!

132 MEADOW WOODS LANE, REEDSVILLE – LISTED BY KIM RICKERT 814-944-1933

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $700,000 – This is a stunning contemporary ranch with soaring cedar cathedral ceilings, an open floor plan, oversized owner’s suite and three car garage on 2.16 wooded acres just minutes from Rte 322 in Reedsville. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor in an open layout… There’s a dining & living room with gas fireplace, updated kitchen with Italian featuring marble counters, newer stainless appliances, a large center island and pantry. The main floor owner’s suite is nearly 1000 sq ft including a bathroom with custom vanities, walk-in closets, jetted garden tub & walk-in shower. This home also has a wine cellar, storage and a back-up generator!